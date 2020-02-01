Budget 2020 Live Updates: In Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget, Plans Likely To Fight Price Rise, Boost Consumer Demand

Budget 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget may look to address price rise and weak demand

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second Union Budget today, amid a slowdown in the economy. The government has been firefighting runaway price rise and turmoil in the finance and manufacturing sector. Today's Union Budget is a third within a period of one year. Ms Sitharaman is likely to announce more spending on infrastructure and even a cut in income tax to boost demand. Analysts have warned against a major consumption slowdown in the rural economy, for which the government needs to do something to kick-start demand. The stock markets will be open for a special trading session today. The Union Budget also comes at a time when the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate has been spiralling downwards in the last five quarters. It slowed to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter - the weakest pace since 2013. The government has revised the GDP growth rate to 6.1 per cent from 6.8 per cent for fiscal 2019.

Here are the live updates on Union Budget 2020:

Feb 01, 2020 07:52 (IST) Government may defer target of cutting fiscal deficit to 3% of GDP

India is facing its worst economic slowdown in a decade. The government estimates economic growth this year, which ends on March 31, will slip to 5 per cent, the weakest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will present her second full-year annual budget to parliament, could defer the earlier target of cutting the deficit to 3 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in fiscal 2021 by at least two years, government sources told news agency Reuters.