Union Budget 2020 Likely To Be Presented On February 1: Minister Pralhad Joshi

February 1, the likely date for Union Budget, will fall on Saturday.

The Union Budget for next fiscal is likely to be presented on February 1, despite it being a Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. "At this moment, I can say that tradition will continue," Mr Joshi said.

He was responding to a query about the government continuing its tradition of presenting the Union Budget on February 1.

According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the Union Budget is a statement of the estimated expenditure of the government for a particular year.