Unidentified Men Enter Tashiling Secretariat In Gangtok, Vandalise Rooms: Police

Unidentified people entered the Tashiling secretariat, which houses the office of the chief minister, other ministers and top officials and vandalised some rooms in the building, police said on Wednesday.

They entered the Tashiling secretariat and the adjacent health department building on Tuesday night and broke the locks of many rooms and opened shelves and cupboards, they said.

The Sikkim police are investigating the case and two persons have been detained in this connection, an officer said.

The officer said they probably entered the secretariat building between 11.30 pm and midnight on Tuesday and vandalised some office rooms.

