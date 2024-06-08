'Unexpected Joy': Nitin Gadkari Shares Video Of Granddaughters' Visit

Bursting with joy as soon as he sees the children, Nitin Gadkari hugs them.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari on Saturday shared a video showing his granddaughters visiting him and expressed that it was an "unexpected joy".

In the 55-second-long video posted on X, his granddaughters can be seen getting out of a vehicle along with his wife, Kanchan Gadkari. They then immediately ran towards the 66-year-old politician, who earlier this week won from the Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency for the third time in a row.

Bursting with joy as soon as he sees the children, Mr Gadkari hugs them.

"Unexpected joy.. granddaughters' visit brightened my day," he captioned the video.

Unexpected joy.. granddaughters' visit brightened my day! pic.twitter.com/fxl1bgTwEq — Nitin Gadkari (मोदी का परिवार) (@nitin_gadkari) June 8, 2024

Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday won from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, defeating his nearest Congress rival by a margin of 1,37, 603 votes.

After the declaration of the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, he had shared a video of him enjoying the victory with his grandchildren and other family members.

Talking to the media after his victory, Mr Gadkari thanked the people of Nagpur, party workers, and friends.

He said he would work to fulfill his dream of making Nagpur the most beautiful, clean, and pollution-free city in the country.

The BJP leader also said he will work for industrialisation of Nagpur and the larger Vidarbha region on a priority basis and create employment for the youth.