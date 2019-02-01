Underworld Don Ravi Pujari Arrested In Senegal: Reports

Ravi Pujari also allegedly used to make extortion demands to Bollywood personalities

Underworld Don Ravi Pujari, who used to operate in Mumbai in the 1990s, has been arrested in Senegal, according to reports.

The fugitive gangster was earlier believed to be hiding in Australia.

Ravi Pujari was mentored by gangster Chhota Rajan, who is currently serving a life sentence in a jail in Navi Mumbai. The two parted ways sometime around 2001.

When most of his shooters were arrested by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Police, Pujari was believed to have shifted base to Bengaluru. Pujari, who is from Padbidri near Udipi in Managalore, is said to be fluent in English and Kannada.

Last year, JNU student Umar Khalid, student activist Shehla Rashid and Dalit leader and Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mewani had allegedly received death threats from the gangster.

Ravi Pujari also allegedly used to make extortion demands to Bollywood personalities between 2009 and 2013.