'Underwear' Gang Strikes In Nashik, Steals Gold Worth 5 Lakh -- And Bananas

A CCTV camera captured members of the underwear gang in action in Malegaon

An 'underwear' gang has sparked sensation after they broke into a home and a college at Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik late last night and stole nearly 70 gm gold -- worth around Rs 5 lakh -- and bananas. A CCTV camera has captured the thieves as they break into the premises. The footage shows them dressed in trunks and vests.

Four robbers are seen in the footage. One of them keeps watch as the others open doors.

The 'underwear' gang -- widely called the 'chaddi baniyan' gang -- has earlier struck in other parts of the country. Members of the gang typically commit crimes wearing trunks and vests and sometimes carry sharp weapons to scare the targets. It is not clear if the multiple groups committing such robberies are connected, or the 'underwear' attacks are just a modus operandi to mislead investigators.

The 'underwear' gang's strike in Malegaon comes shortly after thefts by the 'gown' gang. This gang dresses up in women's garments -- mostly gowns -- and targets residential neighbourhoods. Several homes in residential localities in Malegaon were targeted last week by the 'gown' gang. They also stole money from the donation box in a temple.

A CCTV camera has captured the 'gown' gang in action. The members are seen wearing gowns and carrying sharp weapons. The 'gown' gang robberies have sparked terror in the area and local residents are demanding swift action by police to rein in these thefts.

Against this backdrop, the strike by the 'underwear' gang will also add to Malegaon residents' worries.