Understand PM's Mental State... He Will Be Caught: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said the PM would be finished if the probe started.

Alok Verma, the chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation, was sent on indefinite leave to pre-empt an investigation into the Prime Minister's role in the Rafale deal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said today. The timing of the move - late on Tuesday evening - was a "panic reaction" on part of the government, he added.

"Understand the PM's mental state... He told the country he is the chowkidar. Then he did the Rafale deal. He realizes that the day the CBI begins an inquiry, he would stop being the Prime Minister," Mr Gandhi said.

Since the government's surprise intervention on Tuesday evening, the Opposition has targeted the government over what it called "Rafale-phobia".

Days before he was sent on leave, Mr Verma had met former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who had given him a written request to investigate the Rafale deal. The centre was reportedly upset with Mr Verma for meeting Mr Shourie and Mr Bhushan.

They approached the Supreme Court, asking for a police case after Mr Verma and his number 2 -- who have been at loggerheads for months - were asked to go on indefinite leave.