Under-Construction Steel Bridge Collapses In Khammam, 5 Workers Injured

"No casualties in this incident," he added.

Five workers were injured after an under-construction steel bridge collapsed under Wyra police station limits in Khammam in Telangana on Thursday.

Five workers at the site sustained only minor injuries in the incident.

"This incident took place when the slab-pouring was going on. When the concrete pouring machine was taken reverse, it hit a stone and the centring got disturbed and the bridge collapsed. The five workers received minor injuries. This incident took place around 6 pm," N.Sagar Inspector Wyra police station said.

Further information on the incident is awaited as authorities investigate the cause and assess the extent of the damage to the construction site.

