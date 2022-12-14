Amid New Tension, 2021 Video Shows Indian Soldiers Repelling China Troops

The video shows a concerted effort by Chinese soldiers to grab land

A day after the government confirmed a clash on December 9 between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the border in Arunachal Pradesh, an undated video of a previous skirmish has gone viral.

The video, possibly from last year, shows Indian and Chinese soldiers in a fierce fight along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. The Army has firmly denied that the video is related to the December 9 incident.

The incident shown in the video is believed to have taken place sometime after the clashes at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers died for the country and more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured.

The new video shows the Indian soldiers repulsing a concerted effort by Chinese soldiers to grab land, similar to the clashes on December 9.

Indian soldiers are seen violently clashing with and beating up Chinese soldiers who try to cross over.

"Hit them so hard, they don't come back," the jawans say in Punjabi.

"Hit them on the head...maaro, maaro. Give it back to them...Chase them away," they shout.

Indian soldiers are shown striking Chinese soldiers with batons and also using fists. The Indian jawans hold positions and thwart the Chinese.