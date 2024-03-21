'Unconstitutional', 'Witch-Hunt': INDIA Block Slams Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest has firmly brought together the INDIA block, which has been making headlines recently more for its differences than its unity. Minutes after the arrest, posts from key leaders across the Opposition flooded social media, criticising the Centre and the BJP in no uncertain terms. That the BJP is running scared ahead of the Lok Sabha election was the primary thought. Many warned that the people will respond to this with their votes.

Among the first off the block was Trinamool Congress leader Derek O Brien and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

We vehemently condemn the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, an elected CM, especially when EC is in charge & MCC is in place. Earlier his administrative powers were snatched through an illegal ordinance. How can we expect fair elections in India if sitting CMs & prominent opposition… — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 21, 2024

Equally strong comments came from Ms Gandhi Vadra.

"Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal in this manner due to elections is completely wrong and unconstitutional. Lowering the level of politics in this manner suits neither the Prime Minister nor his government," she wrote on X, minutes after the arrest.

"A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy. While capturing all the institutions including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, freezing the account of the main opposition party was not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of the elected Chief Ministers has also become a common thing. INDIA will give a befitting reply to this," read a rough translation of a post by Congress's Rahul Gandhi.

"This arrest will give birth to a new people's revolution," posted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

जो ख़ुद हैं शिकस्त के ख़ौफ़ में क़ैद

'वो' क्या करेंगे किसी और को क़ैद



भाजपा जानती है कि वो फिर दुबारा सत्ता में नहीं आनेवाली, इसी डर से वो चुनाव के समय, विपक्ष के नेताओं को किसी भी तरह से जनता से दूर करना चाहती है, गिरफ़्तारी तो बस बहाना है।



ये गिरफ़्तारी एक नयी जन-क्रांति को… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 21, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin called it a "witch-hunt' – a " relentless persecution of opposition leaders by BJP government" and warned the party to be ready to face the people's wrath.

Ahead of #Elections2024, driven by fear of a decade of failures and the imminent defeat, the Fascist BJP Govt sinks to despicable depths by arresting Hon'ble Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal, following the unjust targeting of brother @HemantSorenJMM.



Not a single BJP leader faces… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 21, 2024

Mr Kejriwal was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case after he skipped summons for questioning for a ninth time and the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest. His team has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court and is pushing for a midnight hearing.

He is the country's first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested. His Aam Aadmi Party has said he would continue to discharge his duties from jail.