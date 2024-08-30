'Unconditionally Express My Regret': Revanth Reddy On K Kavitha Bail Remark

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday "unconditionally" apologised over his remarks on BRS leader K Kavitha getting bail in a money-laundering case.

The apology comes a day after the Supreme Court reprimanded the chief minister over his comments claiming the bail for the BRS leader was due to a "deal" between ex-Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's party and the ruling BJP.

The top court flagged deep concern over the "manner of a statement" made by him. "Have you read what (he) said... just read... such statements by a Chief Minister might rightly create apprehension," it said.

"Should a person holding a constitutional post make such statements? There should be mutual respect (between politicians and judiciary)... how can anyone say we pass orders for political reasons?" the court said, "If you do not respect (us) then we will send (your) trial elsewhere," it added.

On Friday, the Congress leader took to X and said he had the highest regard and faith in the Indian Judiciary.

"I understand that certain press reports dated 29th August, 2024 containing comments attributed to me have given the impression that I am questioning the judicial wisdom of the Hon'ble Court. I reiterate that I am a firm believer of the judicial process.I unconditionally express my regret for the statements reflected in the press reports. The remarks attributed to me in such reports have been taken out of context. I have unconditional respect & highest regard for the Judiciary & its independence. As a firm believer in the Constitution of India and its ethos, I have and continue to hold the Judiciary in its highest esteem," he wrote.

After Ms Kavitha was granted bail in the Delhi liquor policy case, Mr Reddy said, "It is a fact that BRS worked for the victory of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. There is also talk Kavitha got bail because of the deal between BRS and BJP"

Earlier in March, when the Enforcement Directorate arrested the BRS leader in Hyderabad in connection with the case, the chief minister labelled it a "soap opera" and hit out at BRS leader KCR and Prime Minister Modi for playing "political dramas" in the state.