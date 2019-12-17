UN Security Council To Meet On Kashmir Today At China's Request: Report

The UNSC will meet behind closed doors for the first time since a similar gathering in August.

Highlights UNSC to hold closed door meet for first time since similar one in August

Government had scrapped special status for Jammu and Kashmir in August

In letter to UN body, Pak expressed concerns on escalation of tensions

The United Nations Security Council will meet at China's request on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, diplomats said.

The council will meet behind closed doors for the first time since a similar gathering in August, which was also called by Pakistan ally China, after the government scrapped the decades-old special status to the state under Article 370.

In a letter to the Security Council on December 12, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions.

"In view of the seriousness of the situation and the risk of further escalation, China would like to echo the request of Pakistan, and request a briefing of the Council on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir," China's UN mission wrote in a note to council members, seen by Reuters.

Diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the meeting was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.