'Tomorrow Could Be Too Late': Sushma Swaraj Calls For Urgent UN Reform

Highlights Sushma Swaraj said changes cannot be cosmetic, are needed today She said that the UN must accept that it needs fundamental reform Ms Swaraj said UN needs to act like a family and must run on compassion

The United Nations is losing significance in the absence of fundamental reforms, said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the United Nations General Assembly in New York today. As she spoke at length on cross-border terrorism and the worsening India-Pakistan relations, she also took the international platform as an opportunity to talk about the need for reforms at the United Nations saying multilateralism will collapse if the world body remains ineffective.

Ms Swaraj warned against a delay in reforming the world body, saying reform must begin today as tomorrow could be too late.

"The United Nations must accept that it needs fundamental reform. Reform can't be cosmetic. We need change the institution's head and heart to make both compatible to contemporary reality. Reform must begin today; tomorrow could be too late," she said.

The UN needs to act like a family and must run on compassion. The nations must work together for the welfare of the world. One has to feel the pain of others to help them, she said.



"The United Nations should run on principles of a family. A family runs on compassion, not trade. In UN, we cannot say this is me and mine, We should keep every country's goals in perspective," she said.

Ms Swaraj cited Mahatma Gandhi's ideals on non-violence and love as necessary ingredients for the UN's decision-making process.