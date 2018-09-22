UN Chief To Visit India In October, Will Meet PM Modi

Antonio Guterres will also visit Golden temple in Amritsar. (File)

As United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits India on October 1 and October 3, one of the highlights for his three-day visit will be the inauguration of the UN House in New Delhi.

Mr Guterres will also be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan during his India visit.

The spokesperson for the Secretary General confirmed that "Secretary General Guterres would be participating in the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention scheduled to be held at the Rashtrapati Cultural Centre in New Delhi on October 2."

Mr Guterres will also attend the joint inaugural ceremony of the First Assembly of International Solar Alliance.

The Secretary General's spokesperson also confirmed that Mr Guterres will be making a personal visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, but did not confirm if he will address the delay in justice for the victims of the 1984 Sikh riots on the occasion.