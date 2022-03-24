Umar Khalid, Former JNU Student Leader, Denied Bail In Delhi Riots Case

Delhi's Karkardooma Court today rejected bail to former JNU student activist Umar Khalid in the Northeast Delhi violence case. He was arrested on 14 September 2020 and is currently imprisoned at Delhi's Tihar jail

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat had reserved the order on March 3 after hearing arguments from the counsel appearing for Khalid and the prosecution.

During the arguments, the accused told the court that the prosecution lacked the evidence to prove its case against him.

Umar Khalid faces charges under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for being the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots, which had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. 18 people have been named accused in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, but only 6 have received bail so far.

The student leader faces IPC sections pertaining to inciting riots, promoting religious enmity, giving provocative speeches for allegedly "pre-planning" the communal riot incidents of February 2020

The violence had erupted during the protests against the citizenship law Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens.

Besides Umar Khalid, activist Khalid Saifi, JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia Coordination Committee members Safoora Zargar, former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked under the stringent law in the case.