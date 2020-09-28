Uma Bharti, Covid +ve, Hospitalised, Says Wants To Appear For Babri Case

Uma Bharti is among the accused in 28-year-old case involving the demolition of the 16th century mosque.

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, posted today that she had been admitted to hospital and listed three reasons why. One of them is that she wants to be present in a court in Uttar Pradesh for the mega verdict in the Babri Masjid case.

Uma Bharti is among the accused in the 28-year-old case involving the demolition of the 16th century mosque, along with other BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. A special CBI court in Lucknow will announce its decision on Wednesday.

"I just got admitted into the AIIMS hospital in Rishikesh. There are three reasons - (1) Dr Harsh Vardhan (Union Health Minister) is very worried, (2) my fever spiked last night and (3) if I get a good report from the hospital, then I want to appear before the special CBI court day after tomorrow," Uma Bharti, 61, tweeted in Hindi.

The former union minister has been posting regular updates on her condition. She had shared earlier that she got herself tested because of a fever for three days after a stint in the mountains.

She quarantined herself near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

Speaking on the Babri case in July, Uma Bhati had told NDTV: "If I am sent to the gallows, I will be blessed. The place where I was born will be happy."

LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharati and others are accused of conspiracy that led to the demolition of the Babri mosque in December 1992 by Hindu activists who believed it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple that marked the birthplace of Lord Ram.

A Ram temple is being built at the site after the Supreme Court last year delivered a landmark verdict, handing over land claimed by both Hindus and Muslims for the construction of a temple and asking for a different site to be allotted for a mosque.