Top Ukraine Minister To Visit India On Monday, 1st Official Visit Since War

In the first official visit from Ukraine since the Russian offensive started in February last year, the war-torn country's first Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova will commence her four-day India visit on Monday to discuss bilateral relations, exchange views on the current situation in Ukraine, and global issues of mutual interest, officials said.

Ms Dzhaparova will also meet Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri.

"India shares warm and friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ukraine. Over the last 30 years of establishing diplomatic relations, bilateral cooperation between the two countries has made significant progress in the areas of trade, education, culture and defence. The visit will be an occasion to further mutual understanding and interests," an official statement said.