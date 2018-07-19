Ukraine Seeks India's Help In Probing Deal With Air Force

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was replying to a question in Lok Sabha

The anti-corruption bureau of Ukraine has sought India's assistance in probing a case against officials of an Ukrainian enterprise which was involved in a deal for procurement of spares for AN-32 military aircraft of Indian Air Force.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Lok Sabha that there were no allegations against officials of either the Defence Ministry or the IAF, adding the country has only sought India's legal assistance to investigate officials of the Ukrainian entity.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in India has forwarded a request to government of India from National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine through Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine for legal assistance in investigation of a criminal case filed against officials of one of the State-owned enterprise of Ukrainian government," Ms Sitharaman said.

She was replying to a question on whether it has come to the notice of the government that anti-corruption bureau of Ukraine has alleged that kickbacks have been given to Indian defence officials in purchase of spares for military transport aircraft AN-32.

The minister said the request by the Ukraine for assistance in its probe is as per a treaty between the two countries.

"The request contains a list of questions to be answered. There are no allegations against officials of this (defence) ministry/Indian Air Force. Government of India has only been requested to render legal assistance," she said.

The defence ministry had signed an agreement with the STE Ukraine in 2014 for supply of the spares of the AN-32 aircraft.

According to media reports, the company signed another pact with a little-known Global Marketing SP Ltd for implementation of the contract.