US Expulsion Of Diplomats A 'Hostile Move', Says Russia

Russia's ambassador in Washington on Monday described the US expulsion of 12 UN staff as a "hostile move".

"This is a hostile move against our country," he said on Facebook, adding that Moscow was "deeply disappointed" and "totally rejected" the US claims.

A spokeswoman for the US mission to the UN said those ordered to leave had "abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security".

