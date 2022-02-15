India's Travel Advisory For Citizens, Students In Ukraine Amid Crisis

The advisory comes as tensions rise over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India today advised its citizens in Ukraine to consider leaving the country temporarily. "In view of uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, Indian nationals, particularly students whose stay not essential, may consider leaving temporarily," the Embassy of India in Kyiv said in a statement.

The advisory comes as tensions rise over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The embassy also requested Indian nationals to keep them informed on their whereabouts in Ukraine.

"Indian nationals are requested to keep the Embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the Embassy to reach them where required," the statement said.

In the last few days, several countries are cutting back their diplomatic staff in Ukraine and have urged their citizens to leave the country.

Among the countries that have called on their nationals to leave Ukraine are the United States, Germany, Italy, Britain, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Australia, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Russia, which denies any plan to invade Ukraine, already controls the Crimea territory seized in 2014 and supports separatist forces controlling the Donbas region in the east.

Moscow has also increased military presence in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia in the past 48 hours. New satellite images of the region show a massive build-up of Russian troops, including attack helicopters and fighter-bomb jets, in the region.