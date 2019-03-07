Amid India-Pak Tensions, UK National Security Advisor Dials Ajit Doval

UK National Security Advisor Mark Sedwill spoke to Ajit Doval over phone. (File)

UK National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill today spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval and offered all assistance, including intelligence-sharing, in dealing with any form of terrorism, official sources said.

Mr Sedwill also expressed solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack

The British NSA said all assistance in dealing with any form of terrorism will be extended to India bilaterally through counter-terrorism cooperation, intelligence-sharing and by bringing the perpetrators of terror attacks to justice, the sources added.

The phone conversation between the two NSAs came amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers lost their lives.

In retaliation, Indian Air Force combat jets struck Jaish's biggest terror training camp in Balakot on February 26. A day later, Pakistan retaliated by attempting to target Indian military installations.