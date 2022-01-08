UK-Based Kashmiri Man Charged Under Terror Law For Anti-National Activity

The man heads World Kashmiri Freedom Movement

A UK-based man of Kashmiri-origin has been booked under the UAPA for allegedly carrying out anti-national activities on social media, police said on Saturday.

A complaint was also lodged by an advocate against Muzammil Ayyub Thakur for threatening him in public and on social media, a police spokesperson said.

"On Thursday, Police Station Kothibagh reliably learnt that Thakur, through his social media account and other platforms, is indulging in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and unity of India," the spokesperson said.

He said Thakur, who heads the World Kashmiri Freedom Movement (WKFM), was creating fear and alarm among the masses and inciting them to commit offences which are likely to disturb public order.

"This apart, a proper complaint was lodged by Advocate Syed Zeeshan before Srinagar Police against Muzamil Ayyub Thakur and others. In the complaint, it is alleged by him that Muzammil Ayyub at the behest of ISI and ISPR is threatening, harassing, carrying out criminal intimidation, besides being involved in cyber-crimes against the complainant," the spokesperson said.

He said the complainant also alleged that Thakur has left no stone unturned to malign his image and also threatened him, not only in public, but also on social media platforms.

"Accordingly, cognizance into the matter was taken and a case FIR number 01/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 153-A(b), 505 (1) (b) IPC has been registered and investigation has been initiated," he said.