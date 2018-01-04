UIDAI To File Case After Aadhaar Data For Rs 500 Report, Says It's Secure: 10 Points

The Aadhaar-issuing body said it has given the "search facility" for grievance redressal

NEW DELHI: UIDAI, the authority that issues Aadhaar numbers, has filed a police case after a newspaper appeared to have bought login details to get access to its database for Rs 500 but insisted that there had been no breach. "The Aadhaar data including biometric information is fully safe and secure," a statement by the Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, said. Aadhaar already faced a legal challenge in the Supreme Court filed by activists who believe that the rule to force people to submit their Aadhaar numbers was a violation of their privacy.