'Return To Mumbai, Talk To Me,' Uddhav Thackeray Writes To Sena Rebels

Uddhav Thackeray asked the rebels not to fall for anyone's claims

Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, today wrote to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and urged them to return to Mumbai and talk to him.

"Many of you are in touch with us... and you are Shiv Sena at heart. Let's talk, we'll find a way," Uddhav Thackeray said in the letter to the rebels staying at a luxury hotel in Guwahati.

"I want to appeal to you - time is still not lost. Please come, sit with me, remove all doubts from the minds of Shiv Sainiks and the public, then we can find a way out. We can sit together and find a way out."

Mr Thackeray asked the rebels not to fall for anyone's claims. "The respect that the Shiv Sena has given you, you will not get anywhere else. If you come face to face we can definitely find a way out. As the Shiv Sena chief and head of the family, I am worried about you even now. Please come forward And speak, we will find a way," he pleaded.

Eknath Shinde, the leader of the stunning revolt against party boss Uddhav Thackeray, claims he has 50 MLAs with him at Guwahati, 40 of them from the Sena.