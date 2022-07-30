Uddhav Thackeray Slams Governor's 'Gujaratis' Remark, E Shinde Distances

During a speech yesterday, the Maharashtra governor said, "If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Thane, no money would be left here," adding that Mumbai would not be able to remain the financial capital of the country.

After backlash from the opposition, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that these were the Governor's personal comments and he did not support them.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at Mr Koshyari, accusing the Governor of "dividing Hindus". Demanding an apology, he said the remark is an insult to 'Marathi Manoos' (Marathi speaking sons of the soil) and Marathi pride.

"The government should decide whether to send him back home or to prison," fumed Mr Thackeray.

"The Governor is the messenger of the President, he takes the words of the President throughout the country. But if he does the same mistakes then who will take action against him? He has insulted the Marathis and their pride," Mr Thackeray further said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today condemned the remarks saying that the Governor had insulted the hard-working Marathi people. "Soon after the BJP-sponsored Chief Minister came to power, the Marathi man is getting insulted," Mr Raut tweeted in Marathi.

Addressing a press conference at his residence 'Matoshree', Mr Thackeray said, "The hatred that the governor harbours in his mind against Marathi people has inadvertently come out." He demanded that the Governor tender an apology to the Marathi people.

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Sachin Sawant also tweeted the video and said that the governor should not have made the remarks.

"His name is Bhagat Singh 'Koshiyari', but as a governor, there is not a bit of 'hoshiyari' (smartness) in what he says and does. He is sitting on the chair only because he faithfully obeys the command of 'we two'," Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh tweeted apparently referring to the Maharashtra Cabinet comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.