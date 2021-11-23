Uddhav Thackeray Recovering Rapidly, Will Soon Resume Work: Sena MP

Uddhav Thackeray will soon resume work, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is recovering "rapidly" after a spine surgery and will soon resume work, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.

Mr Thackeray, 61, underwent the spine surgery at the HN Reliance Hospital on November 12.

He is currently taking physiotherapy treatment at the hospital, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) had said on Monday.

"The chief minister is recovering rapidly and he will resume work soon. He is following some instructions from doctors...the instructions have to be followed," Mr Raut said.

Mr Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was admitted to the hospital on November 10 on the advice of doctors after his neck pain aggravated.

Earlier this month, he had attended an event wearing a cervical collar.