Uddhav Thackeray Meets Devendra Fadnavis Day After "Crossing Over" Joke

Allies-turned-adversaries Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met today at the Maharashtra assembly - the facetime between the two coming after months. While the ostensible reason was a discussion about the post of the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, the meeting assumed raised eyebrows in view of Mr Fadnavis's "join us" comment yesterday which Mr Thackeray was quick to write off as a "joke".

The 20-minute meeting was held in the ante-chamber of Vidhan Parishad Chairman Ram Shinde at Vidhan Bhavan.

Sources said Mr Thackeray had demanded that the Speaker allow the post of the Leader of Opposition, for which the name of Bhaskar Jadhav was recommended in the last session. This is the second session of the assembly since the formation of Mahayuti government.

Mr Jadhav has the consensus of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi but the Speaker, Rahul Narvekar, has not taken any decision in this regard.

The Chief Minister, sources said, had responded that allowing a Leader of the Opposition is the sole prerogative of the Speaker

Aaditya Thackeray was also present for the meeting during which the three language policy was also discussed, sources said.

Mr Thackeray also presented a book titled "Why Hindi should not be imposed" to the Chief Minister, which is a compilation of articles written by several editors in Maharashtra.

Mr Fadnavis accepted the book, but suggested that Mr Thackeray submit a copy to Narendra Jadhav, the head of the committee formed to review three language policy decision.

The meeting comes a day after the Chief Minister sparked much merriment in the state assembly with his public invitation to Uddhav Thackeray to cross over to the ruling alliance, sparking massive speculation.

Speaking during the during the farewell ceremony of Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition and a member of Mr Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena, Mr Fadnavis - addressing Mr Thackeray who was also in the House - said: "Look Uddhav-ji, there is no scope of (our) going there (in the opposition) till 2029... But if you want to come over here, then consider it... it depends on you... it can be considered".

The Thackeray faction has always treated any talk to getting back with the BJP with disdain. Mr Thackeray later said these things are said as a joke and should be taken as such.