Maharashtra Government Formation: Uddhav Thackeray Meets Congress Leaders, Says 'Talks Heading In Right Direction'

Maharashtra Congress leaders met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at a Mumbai hotel today

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray today said talks over government formation in Maharashtra were progressing in the "right direction" and a decision will be taken at an appropriate time.

Mr Thackeray said this after a meeting with senior Maharashtra Congress leaders Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Manikrao Thakare at a suburban hotel.

The meeting, which took place a day after President's rule was imposed in the state, lasted for about an hour.

"Everything is going fine. Talks are on in the right direction and a decision will be announced at an appropriate time," Mr Thackeray told reporters as he came out of the hotel after meeting the Congress leaders.

Shiv Sena's Lok Sabha member Vinayak Raut, who accompanied Mr Thackeray, said, "Senior leaders would give an appropriate information about the decision."

Vinayak Raut and Milind Narvekar, both close aides of the Sena president, were with the Congress leaders in the hotel even as Uddhav Thackeray left.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.