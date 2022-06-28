Uddhav Thackeray Has Been 'Backstabbed', I Faced The Same, Says Chirag Paswan

Chirag Paswan said, leaders of his party "betrayed him and formed their own party."

Amid the deepening political turmoil in Maharashtra, Chirag Paswan, the president of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), on Monday said Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has been "backstabbed by his own party leaders".

He claimed that something similar had happened to him last year, when "leaders of his party betrayed him and formed a separate outfit".

"Uddhav Thackeray has been backstabbed by his own party leaders. Same thing had happened to me last year when my own party leaders betrayed me and formed a separate party," said Mr Paswan, when asked for his reaction to the Maharashtra crisis.

He was replaced as Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief in June last year by uncle Pashupati Paras, who had orchestrated a coup against him.

Mr Paswan's faction was then renamed as Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Talking about the recent war of words between JD(U) and BJP leaders over the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme under which soldiers will be recruited on a short-term contractual basis, the 39-year-old leader said, "The acrimony between NDA partners in Bihar lay exposed. Serving people is not their priority. They just want to remain in power. Ideologically, the BJP and JD(U) are two very different parties."

