Uddhav Thackeray Dials 3-Year-Old Over 'Social Distancing Violation'

The girl's father told the Chief Minister that she loves him very much (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray talked to a three-year-old girl over phone whose parents had playfully scolded her for "violating" the social distancing norms.

Mr Thackeray called up the father of Anshika Shinde, whose video of apology for inadvertently touching currency notes while handing them to the milk vendor went viral on social media.

The Shinde family, that lives in the Vishrantwadi area in Pune, was in for a pleasant surprise when the Chief Minister called and spoke to Anshika. He told her to contact him if her parents scold her again.

In the video, Anshika's mother is heard telling her that she will inform "Uddhav uncle" about her violating the social distancing protocol.

Mr Thackeray, who was apprised of the viral video, rang the girl's father and asked him not to trouble a Shiv Sainik (Shiv Sena worker). "I came to know that you are scolding Anshika using my name," a jovial Mr Thackeray is heard saying in the call recording.

My daughter love modiji and uddhav thakre sir soooooo much pic.twitter.com/H9IDXsrNeM — Kanchan Shinde (@Kanchan071187) June 4, 2020

The girl's father told the Chief Minister that she loves him very much, to which he responded, "Anshika, tell your parents that you are a good girl and will listen to them. But if they scold you again, then inform me."

Maharashtra, with nearly 86,000 cases, is the worst coronavirus-hit state in the country.