When Uddhav Thackeray, Devendra Fadnavis Landed At Same Spot, Same Time

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis ran into each other this morning at Kolhapur city while visiting flood affected areas in the district.

The Chief Minister and the opposition leader briefly discussed the impact of floods and relief and rehabilitation plans.

"I knew he was here so I told him to wait as I was also headed there. We are working to help people and there should be no politics on this. There are three parties in the government and he also represents the fourth party. We will hold a meeting in Mumbai on this issue and I told him we will invite you to the meeting as well," Mr Thackeray said.

Mr Fadnavis later told reporters he discussed a long-term plan for flood relief with Mr Thackeray.

"I discussed the situation with the Chief Minister. He said we have to think of a long-term plan. We also discussed immediate relief for the people of this area," the BJP leader said.

Mr Thackeray was accompanied by ministers and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte. Mr Fadnavis came with BJP leaders and his counterpart in the upper house of Maharashtra legislature, Pravin Darekar.

The Chief Minister has visited places affected by landslides and floods in the Konkan region, so has the Leader of Opposition. But these visits took place at different timings. Today, both the leaders were touring Kolhapur in western Maharashtra and they were at the same spot at the same time and this is where they ran into each other.

The leaders were surrounded by locals and party workers as they spoke to each other for a few minutes.

The Two leaders have shared a frosty relationship ever since the Shiv Sena teamed up with former rivals Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to form a government and keep the BJP out of power, after the BJP went back on its promise of sharing the chief ministership with its ally, something the BJP had explicitly promised, according to those who were familiar with the developments then.

Mr Fadnavis had targeted the Sena repeatedly while the Sena had said the situation wouldn't have arisen if the BJP and Mr Fadnavis hadn't lied about their commitment to their ally.

Mr Thackeray has asked politicians to not keep visiting flood-hit areas multiple times as it affects the work of government officials, who have to be present with politicians.

Mr Thackeray also responded to the BJP's demand for a relief package. "I am not a package Chief Minister. I am here to help people and I will ensure that is done," the Chief Minister said, adding a relief package will be announced as soon as the government finishes its survey of damages caused by floods and rain.