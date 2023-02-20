Uddhav Thackeray Goes To Supreme Court After Losing Shiv Sena Name, Symbol

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has challenged in Supreme Court the Election Commission's decision to award the Shiv Sena name and symbol to his rival and successor Eknath Shinde.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for an early listing of the Thackeray-led Sena faction's request.

The CJI, however, refused to pass any order.

"The rule applies equally to all, whether left, right or centre. Come tomorrow through proper process," the bench said.

The Election Commission on Friday recognised the faction led by Mr Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and ordered allocation of the "bow and arrow" poll symbol to it, delivering a big blow to the rival camp led by Uddhav Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966.

Mr Shinde had mounted a rebellion in June, flying away with over 40 Sena MLAs with the help of the BJP, and triggering the eventual ouster of Mr Thackeray's government that included two ideologically disparate allies in the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party.