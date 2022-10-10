Uddhav Thackeray Challenges Poll Panel Move On Shiv Sena Symbol, Name

Uddhav Thackeray has approached the Delhi High Court.

Uddhav Thackeray today challenged the Election Commission's freeze on the Shiv Sena symbol and name amid a tussle between rival factions over which is the "real" Sena.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister approached the Delhi High Court against the Saturday order.

The election body has asked team Thackeray and the rival Eknath Shinde faction to choose a new name and symbol in an upcoming by-election in Mumbai's Andheri East.

The Commission had earlier asked the rivals to submit documentary proof by August 8 to back their claim to the party's name and symbol.

The deadline was extended to October 7 on the request of the Thackeray faction. On October 4, the Shinde faction had requested the bow and arrow poll symbol for the assembly by-election.

The Thackeray faction submitted its response on Saturday and sought four more weeks to carefully understand the documentation submitted by the rival faction.