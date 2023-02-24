Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal Meet Over 'Situation In The Country'

Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and other AAP leaders meet in Mumbai

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met in Mumbai today and discussed the "situation in the country".

Mr Kejriwal, his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh reached Mr Thackeray's Mumbai home, Matoshri, this evening on a courtesy call.

"We welcomed Arvind ji and discussed what we can do to make our country stronger. We all have only ideology, and that is how to make the country stronger," said Mr Thackeray, who now heads the "Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray" group and the "flaming torch" symbol, after losing the Shiv Sena name to his rival and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Mr Kejriwal said they discussed the "situation in the country" today. "Young people are not getting jobs. They are stumbling from door to door. Inflation has eaten into people's income, yet income is not increasing, only expenses are rising," Mr Kejriwal said.

"We also learned a lot from Uddhav Thackeray's handling of the pandemic in Mumbai and used the same strategy in Delhi," Mr Kejriwal added.

Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray tweeted photos of the meeting. "Thank you Arvind Kejriwal ji for accepting our humble invite for a cup of tea at Matoshri and coming along with Bhagwant Mann ji and MPs Sanjay Singh ji and Raghav Chadha today," Aaditya Thackeray said in the tweet.

Thank you CM @ArvindKejriwal ji for accepting our humble invite for a cup of tea at Matoshri and coming along with CM @BhagwantMann ji and MPs Sanjay Singh ji and @raghav_chadha today. pic.twitter.com/HOhYAqfyul — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 24, 2023

The Sena and the AAP did not give any more details about the meeting.

In Maharashtra, Mr Thackeray's party is an ally of the Congress, which is a big rival of Mr Kejriwal's AAP in Punjab, Delhi and elsewhere.