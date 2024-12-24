Tea For Rs 10, Samosa For Rs 20 As Kolkata Airport's Pilot Project Begins

Air travellers at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport can now enjoy a cup of tea for just Rs 10, thanks to the newly launched UDAN Yatri Cafe. The pilot project, introduced by Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, aims to tackle the issue of overpriced food and beverages often found at airports.

The cafe, launched in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India, offers budget-friendly water bottles and tea priced at Rs 10 and coffee at Rs 20. Snacks such as samosas and daily sweets are also priced at Rs 20.

“The UDAN Yatri Cafe is more than just a food outlet – it represents our mission to democratise the travel experience for the masses. With every affordable cup of tea or snack, we reaffirm our belief in making air travel an experience that is both enriching and within reach of all,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

Minister Naidu talked about the government's commitment to making air travel accessible and dignified for all citizens. “It is my heartfelt mission to make air travel a symbol of affordability, dignity, and comfort—an experience that every Indian can embrace with pride and joy,” he said.

“By breaking barriers and bridging aspirations, we aim to ensure that every citizen feels not just included, but celebrated, in the transformative journey of India's aviation story.”

He further outlined plans to expand the UDAN Yatri Cafe to airports across the nation, positioning it as a hallmark of India's aviation growth.

The initiative comes on the heels of AAP MP Raghav Chadha raising the issue of exorbitant food and beverage prices at airports, adding it impacted the common traveller.



Reacting to the launch of the Yatri Cafe, Mr Chadha said, “Glad to see the change brewing! After I highlighted the issue of food affordability at airports during this Winter Session of Parliament, tea prices at Kolkata Airport have been reduced. This is a win for us citizens, and I take pride in being the catalyst for this change.”



Mr Chadha also hoped more airports would follow suit and introduce more reasonably priced food options.