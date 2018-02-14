Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler Threatens To File Criminal Defamation On 'Sting' Video

Mr Tytler, who submitted a memorandum to the Home Ministry, said that he has registered a police complaint over putting of his images in the "doctored" video.
The Congress leader claimed he has carried out an "independent" inquiry through a reputed forensic laboratory which has come to the "conclusion" that the video was "doctored" and tampered images were allegedly incorporated in it.
"It was a morphed video. I will file a criminal defamation case against those who were involved in making the video," he told reporters.
A Sikh organisation recently released a video claiming was of a sting on Mr Tytler in which he had allegedly said that he was involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
The BJP has already filed a complaint with the police demanding the arrest of Tytler.