Two-Year-Old Crushed To Death As Scooter Skids, Comes Under Tempo In Mumbai

A two-year-old girl died and her parents were seriously injured after their scooter skidded at a spot where road repair work was underway and they were hit by a tempo, city police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Dr Ambedkar Road in Parel area around 10.30 am, said an official.

Manoj Shantaram Pawar (32), a resident of Ghatkopar, his wife Vidya (29) and daughter Shravi (2) were heading for the Jijamata Udyan in Byculla on scooter to enjoy the New Year holiday.

The two-wheeler skidded at a spot where repair work was going on. The three fell down on the road and were hit by a tempo coming from behind, said an official.

All three sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the civic-run KEM hospital where Shravi was declared dead on arrival, he said.

Manoj Pawar and Vidya are undergoing treatment.

A case for rash driving was registered against the tempo driver at Bhoiwada Police Station and probe was underway.

