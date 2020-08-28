Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police said the operation is still underway (Representational)

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kiloora area of Shopian district today, police said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said that two unidentified terrorists were killed in the Shopian encounter.

The operation is still going on, they said.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Kiloora area of Shopian district.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)