Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama. (Representational image)

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir district of Pulwama on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Drabgam in Pulwama following information about presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said. The Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the special operations group (SOG) of state police participated in the operation.

While the police is yet to confirm the identity of the terrorists, news agencies IANS and ANI reported that they were associated with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

Two terrorists killed in the #Pulwama operation. Identity and affiliation being ascertained. Arms and ammunition recovered.

The terrorists opened fire at the security forces, leading to a gunbattle.

Floodlights were deployed around the cordoned off area to prevent the terrorists from escaping under the cover of darkness.

Two terrorists were gunned down, the official said, adding that their identities and group affiliation were being ascertained.

Mobile Internet facility has been suspended in Pulwama and Shopian districts.

