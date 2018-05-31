Two Sisters Die Of Electrocution As High-Voltage Wire Falls On House

The incident occurred in Almas village yesterday.
Aafreen, 18, and Shaina, 21, were electrocuted along with their mother Rehmat Bano and their younger sisters, eight-year-old Shania and 10-year-old Amreen, SHO Balara police station Arun Singh said.
CommentsMs Aafreen died while being taken to the hospital while Ms Shaina passed away during treatment.Their mother and two sisters received injuries and are recovering, police official said.
The villagers have demanded financial compensation for the family and action against the power distribution company employees for their negligence, police said.