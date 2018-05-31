Two Sisters Die Of Electrocution As High-Voltage Wire Falls On House The incident occurred in Almas village yesterday.

21 Shares EMAIL PRINT Ms Aafreen died while being taken to the hospital while Ms Shaina passed away later. (Representational) Sikar: Two sisters were electrocuted to death after a high tension cable snapped in a dust storm and fell on their house in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said today.



Aafreen, 18, and Shaina, 21, were electrocuted along with their mother Rehmat Bano and their younger sisters, eight-year-old Shania and 10-year-old Amreen, SHO Balara police station Arun Singh said.



Ms Aafreen died while being taken to the hospital while Ms Shaina passed away during treatment.Their mother and two sisters received injuries and are recovering, police official said.



The villagers have demanded financial compensation for the family and action against the power distribution company employees for their negligence, police said.



