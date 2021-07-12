Two People Killed By Tiger In Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit Tiger Reserve

The bodies of the dead have been sent for post-mortem examination. (Representational)

Two people were killed by a tiger in the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, officials said on Monday.

Kanhai (25), Sonu (25) and Monu were attacked by the big cat on the Ghungrai-Diuria road in the forest on Sunday, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve Deputy Director Naveen Khandelwal said.

While Monu managed to climb a tree and save himself, the other two were killed on the spot, he said.

The bodies of the dead have been sent for post-mortem examination, Mr Khandelwal said, adding that assistance will be given to their families.

