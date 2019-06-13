Two NRC Officials Caught Taking Bribe To Include Name In Citizenship List

The NRC exercise is aimed at identifying illegal immigrants in Assam that borders Bangladesh. (File)

The Assam police has arrested two National Register of Citizens (NRC) officials on charges of accepting bribe to include names in the NRC draft.

According to police sources, field level officer of NRC Sewa Kendra of Dispur 8 at Ganeshguri, Guwahati, Syed Shahjahan allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a woman, identified as Kajari Ghosh Dutta living in Guwahati, to correct some technical errors in her NRC application to be included in the citizenship list.

However, Ms Dutta approached the Assam Anti Corruption Bureau in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption and filed a complaint.

She was expected to pay the bribe amount today, and a trap was laid down by the officials.

Syed Shahjahan, 48, was then caught red-handed around 11am today while accepting the bribe.

Ms Dutta, a resident of Ananda Nagar area of the city, had filed another FIR against the Assistant Local Registrar of Citizen Registration Rahul Parashar, 27, of the same NRC Sewa Kendra who was also arrested for his alleged complicity with the other official.

The bribe amount and some documents were seized by the Anti Corruption Bureau from the office of the NRC Sewa Kendra.

The NRC exercise is aimed at identifying illegal immigrants in the state that borders Bangladesh. When the draft NRC was published on July 30, 2018, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from it. The draft NRC included the names of 2.9 crore people out of the total 3.29 crore applications.

The final NRC, a list of Assam's residents, will be published on July 31.

A person whose name is not part of the NRC, currently being updated in Assam, can approach any such tribunal with a certified copy of the rejection order received from the NRC authorities along with the grounds for appeal.