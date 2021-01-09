Two Made-In-India Covid Vaccines Ready To Save Humanity: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reflected upon India's transformation from a country that till recently imported medical devices and equipment to one that is ready to "save humanity" with two Made-In-India vaccines to fight coronavirus. He also spoke about the various areas in which the country had developed.

"India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators, and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant. Today India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines," PM Modi said while virtually inaugurating the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.

The convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Affairs and provides an important platform to engage and connect with overseas Indians, an official release has said.

The Prime Minister also spoke about an ongoing campaign in India to empower the poor of the country, something that is being discussed globally now.

"When India stood in the face of terrorism, the world too got the courage to face this challenge. Today, India is using technology to end corruption. Money worth lakhs and crores are directly being credited to account of beneficiary," the Prime Minister said.

He praised the overseas Indian community for the role it played and performing its duties around the world during the past year of turmoil. "This is our tradition. This is our soil's culture. The world's trust in Indians is strengthening in terms of social and political leadership," PM Modi said.

He cited the new Suriname President Chandika Prasad Santokhi, the chief guest of this year's Pravasi event, as a glittering example of this approach of service among Indians abroad.