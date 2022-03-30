2 Lashkar Terrorists Killed In J&K, 1 Of Them Had 'Press Card': Police

The encounter took place in Rainawari area of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational image)

Two Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Rainawari area of the city on Wednesday, police said.

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Rainawari area of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital around midnight following a cordon and search operation in the old city, a police official said.

He said two terrorists were killed in the brief gun battle.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said one of the terrorists was carrying a 'press card'.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Killed terrorist (Rayees Ah Bhat) was earlier a journalist &was running online news portal 'ValleyNews Service' in Anantnag. Joined terrorist ranks in 8/2021 &was categorised 'C' in our list. 02 FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes. https://t.co/60J86npozf - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 30, 2022

"One of the killed categorised local #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT was carrying Identity Card (ID) of media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media," Mr Kumar tweeted.

According to the card, Rayees Ahmad Bhat, the killed terrorist, was editor in chief of Valley Media Service, an unknown news gathering agency.