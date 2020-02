The exchange of fire between security forces ans terrorists started late on Friday night. (File)

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Sangam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier today.

The exchange of fire started between security forces and terrorists at Sangam in Bijbehara late on Friday night.

"Sangam Encounter Update: 02 LeT terrorists have been killed in this operation by Police, CRPF & Army. Arms & ammunition recovered. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.