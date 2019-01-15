As 2 Lawmakers Pull Out, HD Kumaraswamy Says 'Totally Relaxed': 10 Points

The JDS-Congress combine is down to 116 lawmakers in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.
Bengaluru: Two Independent lawmakers -- H Nagesh and R Shankar -- have withdrawn support from the government of HD Kumaraswamy amid a huge political churn in Karnataka. Their defection brings down the numbers of the ruling alliance from 118 to 116, a wafer-thin majority - the halfway mark stands at 113. Over the last two days, there have been tit-for-tat allegations of attempted poaching from the Congress and the BJP camps. The Congress says several of its lawmakers have gone "missing". The BJP has shifted its 104 lawmakers out of Bengaluru all the way to Gurgaon near Delhi.
Here are the Top Ten Developments in this big political story:
Accusing Mr Kumaraswamy's government of inefficiency, one the missing lawmakers, R Shankar, said, "Today is Makar Sankranti. On this day we want a change in government... so I am withdrawing my support today".
"We have been saying that the BJP is luring our MLAs through money and power but their attempts to destabilise the government will fail. Our government is stable," said G Parameshwara, the state's Deputy Chief Minister.
In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the JDS-Congress combine has 118 lawmakers - slightly above the majority mark of 113. With 104 lawmakers, the BJP is far short of majority.
The pullout by the Independent lawmakers comes amid BJP allegations that Mr Kumaraswamy is attempting to poach on their lawmakers. The party has shifted all its 104 lawmakers to a resort in Gurgaon near Delhi.
BS Yeddyurappa, the party's state chief and former Chief Minister, said, "The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) wants to break BJP lawmakers. We are united. We will stay in Delhi for one or two days".
The Congress claimed yesterday that five of its lawmakers are "missing" and accused the BJP of launching another "Operation Lotus" - a term coined in 2008 when the BJP was accused of engineering the defections of several opposition legislators to defect to ensure that its government headed by Mr Yeddyurappa remains stable.
DK Sivakumar, a minister in Mr Yeddyurappa's government, said three of the missing lawmakers were at a Mumbai hotel with certain BJP leaders. "We are aware of what has transpired there and how much has been offered to them," he said.
Earlier, many Congress lawmakers alleged that they were approached by the BJP leaders, who asked them to switch camps.
The BJP has trashed the charges, saying the Congress was cooking up stories to cover up its ineptitude.
The Chief Minister said, "All of them (Congress MLAs) are continuously in contact with me. They went to Mumbai after informing me. My government isn't under any threat".