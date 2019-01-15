As 2 Lawmakers Pull Out, HD Kumaraswamy Says 'Totally Relaxed': 10 Points

The JDS-Congress combine is down to 116 lawmakers in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.

Bengaluru: Two Independent lawmakers -- H Nagesh and R Shankar -- have withdrawn support from the government of HD Kumaraswamy amid a huge political churn in Karnataka. Their defection brings down the numbers of the ruling alliance from 118 to 116, a wafer-thin majority - the halfway mark stands at 113. Over the last two days, there have been tit-for-tat allegations of attempted poaching from the Congress and the BJP camps. The Congress says several of its lawmakers have gone "missing". The BJP has shifted its 104 lawmakers out of Bengaluru all the way to Gurgaon near Delhi.