2 Dead After Terrorists Open Fire In Srinagar, Days Before Civic Polls

Terrorists shot dead two workers of National Conference in Srinagar

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 05, 2018 12:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS

Two dead after terrorists opened fire in Srinagar

Two people are dead and another is critically injured after terrorists opened fire in the heart of Srinagar, on Friday. The two dead are workers of the National Conference, one of the two main political parties of Jammu and Kashmir. Former Chief Ministers of the state Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have strongly condemned the killings,

The terrorists fired from a close range in the Karfali Mohalla area of the city, said the police. The incident comes just two days ahead of polling for the first phase of elections for urban local bodies in Kashmir. 

The political workers who have been targeted were close sitting NC lawmaker of Shameema, Jabbar Kadal. "I cannot condemn strongly enough the murderous terrorist attack against three of my party workers," tweeted Omar Abdullah. 

Chief of People's Democratic Party of PDP in a tweet said, "Pained to hear about the killing of two NC workers. My heart goes out to their families and children." 

Police sources have told NDTV that an arm of the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen is suspected to be behind the attack.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Terrorists open fire in SrinagarJammu and Kashmir
Read In

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Vladimir Putin in IndiaHOP LiveLive ScoreChennai WeatherNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice ComparisonChanda KochharLoveYatriRamila Umashankar

................................ Advertisement ................................