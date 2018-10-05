2 Dead After Terrorists Open Fire In Srinagar, Days Before Civic Polls

Two dead after terrorists opened fire in Srinagar

Two people are dead and another is critically injured after terrorists opened fire in the heart of Srinagar, on Friday. The two dead are workers of the National Conference, one of the two main political parties of Jammu and Kashmir. Former Chief Ministers of the state Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have strongly condemned the killings,

The terrorists fired from a close range in the Karfali Mohalla area of the city, said the police. The incident comes just two days ahead of polling for the first phase of elections for urban local bodies in Kashmir.

The political workers who have been targeted were close sitting NC lawmaker of Shameema, Jabbar Kadal. "I cannot condemn strongly enough the murderous terrorist attack against three of my party workers," tweeted Omar Abdullah.

Chief of People's Democratic Party of PDP in a tweet said, "Pained to hear about the killing of two NC workers. My heart goes out to their families and children."

Police sources have told NDTV that an arm of the terror group Hizbul Mujahideen is suspected to be behind the attack.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited