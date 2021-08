Fire broke out around 7 am at Krishna Hotel at Sector 8 in Dwarka.

Two people have died after a fire broke out this morning in a hotel in southwest Delhi's Dwarka.

Fire officials received information about the fire at Krishna Hotel at Sector 8 at 7.25 am. Soon after, eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, fire officials said.

The operation to douse the blaze is underway, they said.

Further details are awaited