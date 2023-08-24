Two Dead After Building Slab Collapses In Mumbai: Officials

2 killed after a slab of the building collapsed in Mumbai's Nerul area, official said. (Representational)

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, two people died and two others were injured after a slab of the building collapsed on them in Navi Mumbai's Nerul area, officials said.

"The slab of the 3rd floor of Tulsi Bhavan building collapsed around 9 pm. 2 people have died, and two have been hospitalised. The building has been evacuated. Structural audit of the building will be done tomorrow..." said Rajesh Narvekar, Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at around 9 pm a portion of a building collapsed in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai.

Earlier on August 21, a residential building in Mumbai's Kurla area collapsed, resulting in the death of a young woman.

The collapsed structure, identified as the Subhash Nagar's Sumera Bhai Building, was a three-storeyed construction. The mishap led to the collapse of the compound wall, which subsequently fell onto an adjacent chawl, causing substantial damage. The incident site is situated near Shiv Mandir, behind Bharat Talkies, in Kurla (West).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)