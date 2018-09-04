Two Convicted For 2007 Hyderabad Twin Blasts, 3 Acquitted

Hyderabad twin blasts: A day after the blasts, 19 unexploded bombs were found (AFP file)

Two accused have been convicted and three let off in the 2007 twin blasts in Hyderabad, in which 44 were killed. They will be sentenced on Monday.

Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari and Aneeq Shafique Sayeed have been convicted, and Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash, Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik and Tarik Anjum have been acquitted.

The five were not brought to the court in Nampally for security reasons.

The judge had postponed the judgment in the case on August 27 to September 4.

The counter intelligence wing of the Telangana police had investigated the case and arrested five accused, all alleged Indian Mujahideen operatives.

The agency had filed four chargesheets against the five accused and also named two other missing accused, Riyaz Bhatkal and Iqbal Bhatkal -- the founders of Indian Mujahideen.

According to the prosecution, Aneeq Shafique Sayeed, Riyaz Bhatkal and Ismail Chowdhari planted bombs.

A day after the blasts, as many as 19 unexploded bombs were found by the police.